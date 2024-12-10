Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction: Illini laying too many points in Big Ten matchup?

Are the Fighting Illini laying too many points as a 6.5-point favorite in Tuesday night’s Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Illini step up after losing to Northwestern last week?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wisconsin Badgers (+6.5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (-6.5); o/u 154

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Crowl has season-high 11 rebounds Saturday

Steven Crowl ended Saturday’s 88-74 loss to Marquette with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. Crowl finished with a season-high 11 rebounds, two points and three assists as the Badgers were taken down by Marquette. The 7-foot senior continues to struggle around the rim, averaging just 7.2 points on a career-low 44.6 percent shooting from the field. Crowl will look to get back on track during a tough road matchup with Illinois on Tuesday.

Jakucionis leads the way in loss

Kasparas Jakucionis amassed 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday’s 70-66 OT loss to Northwestern. Jakucionis put on a show against the Wildcats, closing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, a block and a steal as the Fighting Illini dropped their Big Ten opener. The 6-foot-6 freshman has been dominant on both ends of the floor in his first collegiate season, averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals across eight starts. Jakucionis will look to help the Fighting Illini defend home court against the Badgers on Tuesday.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Wisconsin’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 6 games when playing Illinois

Illinois is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Wisconsin

Illinois is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Take Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Badgers. They’re also 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Badgers. You’d have to go back to February 18, 2019 for the last time the Badgers took down the Illini. You’d have to go back to January 23, 2019 for the last time Wisconsin even covered against Illinois.

After losing to the Wildcats in their Big Ten opener, this is a good bounce back spot for the Fighting Illini.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Illinois Fighting Illini -6.5