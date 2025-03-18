Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State NIT Prediction: Will it be a defensive struggle?

​The National Invitation Tournament (NIT) kicks off with an intriguing first-round matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Both teams are eager to extend their seasons and make a deep run in the tournament. What’s the best bet in this Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State NIT matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wichita State Shockers (+5.5) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 155

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN2

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting: Bettors Love Shockers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Wichita State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Wichita State Shockers

The Shockers enter the NIT with a 19-14 record, having finished 9-11 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). They are making their 14th NIT appearance, with their last participation in 2019, where they advanced to the semifinals. Wichita State is known for its defensive tenacity, forcing an average of 11 turnovers per game and applying relentless pressure on opposing offenses. Offensively, the Shockers have shown balance, with multiple players capable of contributing significantly.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys hold a 15-17 record, with a 7-14 mark in the Big 12 Conference. Despite their sub-.500 record, they secured a No. 4 seed in the NIT and will enjoy home-court advantage, where they have been strong this season. Oklahoma State’s defense is notable for its ability to create turnovers, boasting a 21% turnover rate, which could be pivotal in this matchup. Offensively, the Cowboys have faced challenges, particularly in floor spacing, but have relied on attacking the paint and getting to the foul line.

Key Players

Wichita State: Center Quincy Ballard has been a defensive anchor, leading the AAC in blocks per game (1.9). His rim protection will be crucial against Oklahoma State’s interior-focused offense.

Oklahoma State: Guard Bryce Thompson has been a consistent offensive contributor, leading the team in scoring and providing veteran leadership on the court.

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction:

This NIT first-round matchup features two defensively oriented teams with contrasting styles. Wichita State’s rim protection and defensive discipline will be tested against Oklahoma State’s aggressive offensive approach. The outcome may hinge on which team can impose its defensive will and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

I’m anticipating a low-scoring affair, given both teams’ defensive strengths. Wichita State’s ability to protect the rim and limit free-throw opportunities could pose challenges for Oklahoma State’s offense, which relies on attacking the paint. However, the Cowboys’ home-court advantage and defensive pressure could tilt the balance in their favor.​

Give me the under at Bovada.lv.

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State Hoops Prediction: UNDER 155