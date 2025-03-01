West Virginia vs. BYU Prediction: Lay the points with Cougars?

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) are set to face the No. 25 BYU Cougars (20-8, 11-6 Big 12) on Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. With the Cougars laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 140, what’s the best bet in tonight’s West Virginia vs. BYU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers (+9.5) at BYU Cougars (-9.5); o/u 140

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN2

West Virginia vs. BYU Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

West Virginia Mountaineers: The Mountaineers have experienced mixed results recently. They have gone 4-4 in their last eight games. They secured a convincing 73-55 home win against TCU in their most recent outing. Senior guard Javon Small contributed 23 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.

Small has been a standout performer this season, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Defensively, West Virginia has been strong, allowing just 93.6 points per 100 possessions, ranking sixth nationally.

BYU Cougars: The Cougars are on a five-game winning streak. This includes notable victories over ranked opponents such as No. 23 Kansas (91-57) and No. 19 Arizona (96-95). Their offense has been particularly potent during this stretch. They have averaged over 90 points in their last three games. BYU’s recent form has solidified their position in the rankings, reflecting their strong performance in the Big 12 conference.

West Virginia vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Given BYU’s recent offensive surge and home-court advantage, they should be heavily favored tonight. That said, will they cover? The Cougars are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall. They have won eight out of their last 10 straight up. In their current five-game winning streak, BYU is also a perfect 5-0 against the number.

West Virginia vs. BYU Hoops Prediction: BYU COUGARS -9.5