Wednesday College Basketball Best Bets Jan. 7: Is Vandy a smart play?

Wednesday’s slate features several high-leverage games that matter for the top-25 landscape and SEC/B1G standings alike. Our Wednesday College Basketball Best Bets Jan. 7 column provides three selections for tonight’s slate, including the SEC clash between No. 13 Alabama and No. 11 Vanderbilt at 9:00 p.m. ET.

CBB Best Bet: Baylor +4.5 (vs. Iowa State)

Prediction: Baylor Bears +4.5 This line has Baylor getting more than a full possession against an unbeaten Iowa State team, and there’s value here. Iowa State is currently 14-0 and ranked in the top 5 nationally, riding momentum after an emphatic Big 12 opener win. But digging deeper: Baylor’s offense ranks among the nation’s most efficient, averaging north of 93 points per game with excellent possession scoring metrics .

Cameron Carr (~21.0 PPG) and freshman Tounde Yessoufou (~18.6 PPG) give Baylor high volume scoring against a Cyclones defense that hasn’t been overwhelmingly stingy at home.

Baylor’s ability to rebound (top 25 nationally) and generate transition points will keep this game close even if Iowa State eats clock. Meanwhile, Iowa State’s defensive numbers are strong, but they’re facing a Baylor squad at home where the Bears historically perform better ATS. Recent Baylor games shown that they can keep games within striking distance late even versus elite offense. When you combine Baylor’s balanced attack with home court leverage and a spread that’s not a touchdown, plus-points here are strong value.

CBB Best Bet: Vanderbilt -4.5 (vs. Alabama)

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores -4.5

Vanderbilt enters this SEC tussle undefeated at 14-0, ranking inside the top 12 nationally with a high-octane scoring offense (~93.4 PPG) and stout defense holding opponents to ~70.7 PPG.

Key reasons why Vanderbilt should cover:

Their offense is efficient (top 10 nationally in scoring) and they now have SEC road experience under their belt — a meaningful factor in a hostile environment.

Against Alabama, Vanderbilt excels in ball movement (assisting on close to 20 buckets per game) and limits defensive breakdowns that plague many SEC contenders.

Alabama just played a full-effort win against Kentucky , but that effort came with tough minutes that could slow them down in a back-to-back situation.

Alabama’s recent rebound struggle and dependency on perimeter shooting puts pressure on them to match Vanderbilt’s tempo — something the Commodores do better.

Even though Alabama is a capable team with length on the wings and a knack for scoring, Vanderbilt’s combination of efficiency, depth, and momentum gives them the edge in what should be a close SEC tilt. The Commodores covering at -4.5 makes sense.

CBB Best Bet: Arkansas/Ole Miss under 152.5

Prediction: Under 152.5

On paper, this SEC matchup might seem poised for a shootout — both Arkansas and Ole Miss can score. Per recent box score trends, Arkansas has put up high points (90+ in recent games), but Ole Miss’s defensive profile suppresses scoring efficiency — holding many teams under 70.

Important context for the under:

Arkansas’s offense tends to spike in non-conference play but regresses against more disciplined SEC defenses , particularly late possessions.

Ole Miss’s roster turnover from last season (loss of key contributors like Sean Pedulla and others via graduation/transfer) has somewhat blunted their offensive explosiveness even though they can still score midrange and in transition.

In their recent meeting last season, Ole Miss won a close game vs. Arkansas with a balanced scoring attack — 83–80 — which suggests efficient offense but not runaway scoring.

Both teams play more methodically in SEC play — slowing possessions and prioritizing half-court execution. That’s exactly the recipe for games falling below the posted total.

Given current trends and recent statistical profiles, 152.5 is ambitious for two teams that will favor half-court sets and deliberate shots, so the under is the play.

Wednesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 7

Baylor Bears +4.5 Vanderbilt Commodores -4.5 Arkansas/Ole Miss under 152.5

