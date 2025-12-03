Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 3: Can the Tide win big at home?

Last Updated on December 3, 2025 12:35 am by Alex Becker

FAYETTEVILLE, AR— The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge continues on Wednesday night as several teams from both conferences square off. In this article, I’ll cover the lone ranked matchup among Wednesday’s games, which is Louisville at Arkansas. Clemson travels to Tuscaloosa to take on high-scoring Alabama, and I’ll cover that game here as well. I’ll pick both games for Wednesday’s CBB Best Bets on December 3, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Wednesday, December 3

CBB Best Bets Dec. 3: Pick #1 — #6 Louisville at #25 Arkansas (7:15 PM ET on ESPN)

Current Odds: Louisville -2.5 (-108) / Arkansas +2.5 (-112)

Why it makes the card: This is the best game of the day on Wednesday night and the only matchup between two ranked teams. Arkansas head coach John Calipari is very familiar with facing Louisville, as he was the head coach at Kentucky and Memphis before coming to Fayetteville. It’s worth noting that Calipari was 13-3 straight up against Louisville during his 16 years as Kentucky’s head coach.

I like Arkansas in this matchup. The Razorbacks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 11-8 ATS as an underdog since John Calipari became the head coach in 2024. Arkansas is 5-0 straight up at home this season, and I like them to continue to stay perfect at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. The Hogs are the pick.

Pick: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS +2.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 3: Pick #2 — Clemson at #12 Alabama (7:15 PM ET on ESPNU)

Current Odds: Clemson +11.5 (-105) / Alabama -11.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: Of all the games between ACC teams and SEC teams on Wednesday, this one has the largest spread. I think there’s a value opportunity with Clemson here. The Tigers are 5-2 straight up and 4-3 against the spread in their last 7 games against the Crimson Tide.

Additionally, Clemson is 3-2 ATS as an underdog, 18-14 ATS after a win, and 8-4 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. The Tigers and the points are the pick.

Pick: CLEMSON TIGERS +11.5

