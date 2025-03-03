Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction: Will over hit in Cameron Indoor?

ACC foes clash in Monday night’s Wake Forest vs. Duke matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Will the Blue Devils cover the massive spread? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+20.5) at Duke Blue Devils (-20.5); o/u 144

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 3, 2025

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wake Forest Overview:

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) are aiming to bolster their NCAA tournament prospects with a signature win. They recently edged out Notre Dame 74-71, with Cameron Hildreth leading the charge, scoring 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting, along with six rebounds and three steals.

Hildreth has been in stellar form, averaging 22 points over the last three games.

However, the Demon Deacons have struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just 28.6% of their three-point attempts this season.

Duke Overview:

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) are on a six-game winning streak and have been dominant at home, boasting a 15-2 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In their recent 100-65 victory over Florida State, despite missing key players Tyrese Proctor and Maliq Brown, and an in-game injury to Cooper Flagg, the team showcased its depth. Isaiah Evans led with 19 points, while Kon Knueppel efficiently managed point guard duties without committing turnovers.

Duke excels in three-point shooting, ranking 10th nationally with a 38.6% success rate, averaging over 10 made treys per game.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

Historically, Duke has dominated this matchup, leading the series 182-81. The Blue Devils have won 25 consecutive home games against the Demon Deacons, with Wake Forest’s last victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium dating back to 1997.

In their previous encounter this season, Duke secured a seven-point win on the road.

Key Factors:

Wake Forest’s Offense: The Demon Deacons will rely heavily on standout performances from players like Cameron Hildreth and Hunter Sallis to penetrate Duke’s defense. Improving their three-point shooting will be crucial to avoid falling behind early.

Duke’s Depth: The Blue Devils have demonstrated resilience despite injuries, with bench players stepping up effectively. Their proficient three-point shooting could exploit Wake Forest’s defensive gaps.

Wake Forest vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

I like the over, which sits at 144 at Bovada. In Duke’s last 10 games entering play tonight, the over is 8-2. That includes a five-game over streak as well. On the other side, the over has cashed in six out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Hoops Prediction: OVER 144