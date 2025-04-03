Villanova vs. USC CBC Prediction: Will Trojans pull off the upset?

The Villanova Wildcats (20-14) will face the USC Trojans (17-17) in the quarterfinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on FS1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Villanova vs. USC matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Villanova Wildcats (-5) at USC Trojans (+5); o/u 151.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2025

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1

Villanova vs. USC Public Betting: Bettors Love Wildcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Villanova Wildcats: The Wildcats secured a decisive 85-64 victory over Colorado in the tournament’s opening round. In that game, forward Eric Dixon became Villanova’s all-time leading scorer. For the season, Villanova averages 73.7 points per game while allowing 67.4, with a shooting percentage of 46.4% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.

USC Trojans: The Trojans advanced by defeating Tulane 89-60 in their first-round matchup. USC averages 76.9 points per game and concedes 74.5. Their offensive and defensive ratings place them 98th and 260th nationally, respectively.

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, Villanova enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 151.5.

Villanova vs. USC CBC Prediction:

The Wildcats’ efficient offense and recent momentum, highlighted by Dixon’s record-setting performance, position them favorably. However, USC’s potent scoring ability and recent dominant win suggest they are capable of an upset. I’m taking the Trojans.

Villanova vs. USC CBC Prediction: USC TROJANS +5