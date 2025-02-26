Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Total set too high?

The Vanderbilt Commodores are set to face the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores (+7.5) at Texas A&M Aggies (-7.5); o/u 146

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance:

Vanderbilt Commodores: Holding an 18-9 overall record with a 6-8 mark in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play, the Commodores are aiming to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. They recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a 77-72 victory over then-No. 24 Ole Miss.

Texas A&M Aggies: The Aggies stand at 20-7 overall and 9-5 in SEC play. Despite a strong season, they are looking to rebound from a two-game losing streak, including a 77-69 loss to No. 6 Tennessee.

Key Factors and Matchup Insights:

Defensive Strength: Texas A&M boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking sixth in efficiency and second in the SEC for points allowed per game.

Rebounding Battle: The Aggies excel in rebounding, leading the SEC, while Vanderbilt ranks 12th in the conference. This disparity could influence the game’s outcome, especially considering Texas A&M’s proficiency in securing offensive rebounds.

Player to Watch: Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV leads the team with an average of 15.0 points per game and will be a crucial factor in the Aggies’ offensive efforts.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

I like the under, which is 8-2 in the Aggies’ last 10 games overall. If we shrink that sample size down, the under is 4-1 in the Aggies’ last five games overall. On the other side, the under has cashed in back-to-back Vanderbilt games and in three out of the Commodores’ last four games overall.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Hoops Prediction: UNDER 146