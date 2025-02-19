Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction: Will Commodores cover?

The Vanderbilt Commodores are set to face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores (+6) at Kentucky Wildcats (-6); o/u 161

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance:

Vanderbilt Commodores: Holding a 17-8 overall record and a 5-7 mark in SEC play, the Commodores are looking to rebound after a recent 81-76 loss to Tennessee. In that game, Vanderbilt led 44-31 at halftime but was outscored 50-32 in the second half.

Kentucky Wildcats: Also at 17-8 overall with a 6-6 record in the SEC, the Wildcats are aiming to avenge a 74-69 loss to Vanderbilt earlier this season. Since that defeat, Kentucky has experienced a mix of outcomes, including a regular-season sweep of rival Tennessee.

Key Players to Watch:

Vanderbilt:

Jason Edwards: Leading scorer with 17.6 points per game.

Jaylen Carey: Contributed 18 points and seven rebounds in the recent game against Tennessee.

Kentucky:

Otega Oweh: Averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Koby Brea: Adds 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Both teams are seeking momentum as the regular season progresses. Vanderbilt aims to break a five-game road losing streak, while Kentucky looks to capitalize on home-court advantage to improve their conference standing.

The Wildcats’ high-scoring offense, averaging 85.9 points per game, will be a significant factor against a Vanderbilt defense allowing 72.6 points per contest. That said, I like the Commodores, who have covered in six out of their last 10 games versus the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Hoops Prediction: VANDERBILT COMMODORES +6