USC vs. Maryland Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The University of Southern California (USC) Trojans are set to face the University of Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s USC vs. Maryland matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

USC Trojans (+10.5) at Maryland Terps (-10.5); o/u 152.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

USC vs. Maryland Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Trojans

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing USC when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings:

USC Trojans: Holding a 14-11 overall record and a 6-8 mark in Big Ten Conference play, the Trojans have faced challenges recently, losing three of their last four games. Their offense averages 77.0 points per game, ranking 102nd nationally, while their defense allows 73.1 points per game.

Maryland Terrapins: With a 20-6 overall record and a 10-5 record in the Big Ten, the Terrapins are among the conference’s top teams. They have won nine of their last eleven games, showcasing strong momentum. Maryland’s offense averages 82.8 points per game, placing them 32nd nationally, and their defense concedes 73.1 points per game.

Key Players:

USC Trojans: Guard Desmond Claude leads the team with 16.0 points per game, supported by guards Wesley Yates III (12.8 PPG) and Chibuzo Agbo (12.1 PPG).

Maryland Terrapins: Forward Derik Queen is a standout, averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds in a recent game against Nebraska.

USC vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Take the over. In the Terps’ last 10 games overall, the over is 7-3. That includes a three-game over streak. On the other side, the over has hit in eight out of the Trojans’ last 10 games overall.

USC vs. Maryland Hoops Prediction: OVER 152.5