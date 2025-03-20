UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

​The Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8) will face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:10 p.m. CT (7:10 p.m. PT) at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What’s the best bet in tonight’s UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (+14.5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-14.5); o/u 143.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: truTV

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Underdog

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the West Region. The Red Raiders boast a high-scoring offense, averaging 80.9 points per game, and a solid defense allowing 67.6 points per game. Key players include Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams; however, both are recovering from injuries, and their availability for the game is uncertain. ​

UNC Wilmington Seahawks

UNC Wilmington, the No. 14 seed, secured their spot in the tournament by winning the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament. The Seahawks have been on a six-game winning streak, showcasing a tough, physical style of play with a focus on interior scoring. Donovan Newby has been a standout performer for the team.

Matchup Overview

Texas Tech is favored by approximately 14.5 points in this matchup, with an over/under set at 143.5 points. Analysts predict a decisive victory for Texas Tech, with projected scores around 81-67. However, the potential absence of key players McMillian and Williams introduces an element of uncertainty that could impact the game’s outcome.

Key Factors

Player Availability: The health and participation of McMillian and Williams will significantly influence Texas Tech’s performance.​

UNC Wilmington’s Resilience: The Seahawks’ ability to execute their physical style and exploit any potential weaknesses in Texas Tech’s lineup could lead to a competitive game.​

Experience: Texas Tech’s experience in high-pressure games may provide an edge, but the team must adapt if key players are unavailable.

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the under at Bovada.lv. McMillian and Williams are both probable, but injuries could be an issue at some point for Tech. I think this will be a physical game that turns into a defensive struggle on both sides. I could see both offenses struggling, especially on the neutral court in Wichita.

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Hoops Prediction: UNDER 143.5