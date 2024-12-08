Close Menu

    UConn vs. Texas Prediction: Can Longhorns win 5 straight at home?

    Alex Becker
    UConn vs. Texas

    Number 25 UConn heads to Austin to face unranked Texas on Sunday. The game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can UConn cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Texas prediction.

    The UConn Huskies are 6-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4-1 ATS this season.

    The Texas Longhorns are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

    UConn vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

    791 UConn Huskies (+1.5) at 792 Texas Longhorns (-1.5); o/u 141.5

    5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

    Moody Center, Austin, TX

    TV: ESPN

    UConn vs. Texas Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    UConn Huskies Game Notes

    Huskies forward Liam McNeeley had a big game in his team’s 76-72 win over Baylor on Wednesday night. The 6’7” freshman put up 17 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocked shots. McNeeley is second on the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game this season.

    UConn center Samson Johnson was efficient from the field in his club’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Lome Golfe, Togo recorded 13 points, 4 rebounds, a steal, and 2 blocks. Johnson shot 4 of 4 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the foul line in the victory. 

    Texas Longhorns Game Notes

    Longhorns guard Tre Johnson had a big scoring night in his team’s 63-59 win over NC State on Wednesday. In that contest, the 6’6” freshman logged 18 points and 2 rebounds. Johnson shot 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 6 from three-point range in the win. 

    Texas guard Tramon Mark also reached double-figures in scoring on Wednesday. The Arkansas transfer racked up 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. The senior from Dickinson, TX is fourth on the team in scoring with 9.0 points per game this year. 

    UConn is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Texas.

    The Huskies are 17-8-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

    Texas is 10-13 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

    Texas is 9-13 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season.

    UConn vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

    UConn seems to have found their footing after losing three straight games at the end of November. Since dropping three games in Maui to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton, the Huskies have bounced back with outright wins over Maryland Eastern Shore and Baylor. UConn coach Dan Hurley is working some new faces into his rotation. Tarris Reed Jr. came to Storrs from Michigan and Aidan Muhaney joined the Huskies after playing for 2 years at St. Mary’s. UConn freshman Liam McNeeley may be the best newcomer of the bunch as he’s second on the team in scoring with 13 points per contest through just 9 career college games. As the calendar flipped to December, the Huskies appear to be rounding into form. 

    A few numbers bolster the case for UConn on Sunday. The Huskies are 13-9 ATS as the road team and 2-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season. Since Dan Hurley became the head coach in 2018, UConn is 12-9 ATS as a road underdog. The Huskies are currently 1.5-point underdogs for Sunday evening’s clash in Austin. I think they win the game outright or come extremely close to doing so. UConn is the pick. 

    UConn vs. Texas CBB Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES +1.5 

