UConn vs. BYU Betting Odds & Pick: Can the Huskies cover in Boston?

Last Updated on November 14, 2025 11:12 pm by Alex Becker

BOSTON — Saturday night at the TD Garden, the UConn Huskies and the BYU Cougars face off in a non-conference matchup at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. Check out our UConn vs. BYU prediction below.

The latest UConn vs. BYU odds list UConn -5.5 (-108) with BYU +5.5 (-112), a moneyline of UConn -230 vs. BYU +195, and a total of 153.5 (Over -105 / Under -115). Winning bets start with winning information — and our UConn vs. BYU prediction delivers exactly that!

How to Watch UConn vs. BYU

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

UConn vs. BYU Odds — November 15

Spread

UConn -5.5 (-108) / BYU +5.5 (-112)

Total (O/U)

153.5 Over (-105) / Under (-115)

Moneyline

UConn -230 / BYU +195

UConn vs. BYU — Matchup Breakdown

UConn: The Huskies (11th in offensive efficiency) bring their trademark discipline, ball movement, and interior physicality into Boston. UConn’s offense leans on structured spacing, high-efficiency post touches, and strong guard play that punishes defensive rotations. On defense, the Huskies (16th in rebound rate) need to secure defensive rebounds to close out possessions. If UConn stabilizes the half-court, can limit turnovers, and can create high-quality looks on offense, the UConn vs. BYU line trends toward the neutral-site favorite.

BYU: The Cougars (38th in offensive efficiency) generate offense through pace, ball reversals, and 2-point shooting volume. BYU looks to get the ball inside through drives or passes. The Cougars get 47.3 points per game from 2-point shots, which ranks 29th in the nation this year. Their best course of action on Saturday is to get players driving to the hoop: the Cougars must put pressure on UConn’s interior defense, draw fouls, and finish around the basket on first or second-chance shot attempts. If BYU (76th in rebound rate) rebounds effectively and can keep UConn out of structured sets, the UConn vs. BYU spread may tilt towards the underdog.

What to Watch For

Pace comparison: Both teams like to play deliberately in the half court and use sets to get good shots. This game will likely be decided by who plays the best half-court defense.

Both teams like to play deliberately in the half court and use sets to get good shots. This game will likely be decided by who plays the best half-court defense. Rebounding edge: UConn is the better rebounding team, and their physicality going against BYU’s energy on the glass could be a defining swing factor in this contest.

UConn is the better rebounding team, and their physicality going against BYU’s energy on the glass could be a defining swing factor in this contest. Three-point variance: Both teams don’t like to jack up threes. UConn averages 23 three-point attempts per game, which ranks 194th in the country. BYU averages 24.7 three-point shots per game, which ranks 150th in the nation. UConn shoots it markedly better (39.1%) than BYU (32.4%) from beyond the arc this season.

Public Betting Snapshot

Early public action shows interest on the neutral-sit favorite, with roughly 55% of spread tickets on UConn and slightly more money leaning toward the Huskies. BYU could attract some late action as a live underdog, so monitor whether sharper money hits the neutral-site dog. For real-time percentages and steam, visit the College Basketball public betting chart.

UConn vs. BYU Prediction

UConn’s half-court efficiency, coaching advantage, and defensive versatility give them a structural edge. But BYU’s roster talent, shooting, and underdog mentality make this an interesting matchup. Trends favor UConn: they are 16-5 ATS in neutral-site games and 40-28-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2023 season. Still, BYU’s talented roster and their ability to generate high-variance scoring keeps them alive as a neutral-site underdog.

Pick: UConn -5.5. Lean Under 153.5 if UConn’s defense clamps down and the Huskies succeed in controlling tempo.

