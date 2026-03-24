Tuesday NIT Best Bets for March 24: Will Saint Joe’s hang with UNM?

Last Updated on March 24, 2026 2:57 pm by Anthony Rome

The NIT quarterfinals bring a perfect mix of tight spreads, contrasting styles, and real betting intrigue on Tuesday night. With a trip to the semifinals on the line, both matchups—Wichita State vs. Tulsa and Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico—offer angles that sharp bettors love to attack. You’ve got familiarity and tempo colliding in Tulsa, where these teams have already produced fireworks this season, and a classic double-digit spread spot in Albuquerque, where altitude meets a red-hot underdog that just keeps covering. Our Tuesday NIT Best Bets for March 24 column breaks down both games.

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Wichita State (+3.5) at Tulsa

Total: 154

Game Breakdown

This is the tighter of the two matchups—and it’s not just the spread telling you that. These teams know each other extremely well, having met multiple times already this season, with Wichita State actually taking two of three meetings.

Tulsa brings the more explosive offense to the table, averaging over 85 points per game with multiple double-digit scorers and elite shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Wichita State leans more on defense and physicality, holding its first two NIT opponents to around 70 points per game.

The key here is tempo + efficiency:

Tulsa = elite shooting, faster pace

Wichita State = defense, but inefficient offense (sub-50% eFG)

Also important: Tulsa has been dominant at home (15-2), which is a real factor in this spot.

Betting Angle

The familiarity between these teams has already produced totals of 158, 149, and 176 points—consistently flirting with or clearing this number.

Tulsa’s offense is simply more reliable, but Wichita State has proven it can hang—and even win—this matchup.

Best Bet: Over 154

This game profiles as a back-and-forth, offense-driven battle. Tulsa pushes pace, Wichita State has already shown it can score in this matchup, and the history screams points.

Lean: Tulsa -3.5

Home court + better shooting efficiency is the difference in a close game.

Score Prediction:

Tulsa 82, Wichita State 76

Saint Joseph’s (+11) at New Mexico

Total: 154.5

Game Breakdown

This one looks lopsided on paper—but the matchup is more interesting than the number suggests.

New Mexico is a legit home monster, playing at altitude in “The Pit,” where they’ve blown out teams and push tempo relentlessly. They average over 80 PPG and thrive in transition.

Saint Joseph’s, however, is:

Red-hot (won 16 of last 21)

Elite defensively (top-60 efficiency)

Covering spreads at an elite rate (17 of last 20 ATS)

The clash of styles is key:

New Mexico → pace, offense, altitude advantage

Saint Joe’s → defense, grind, experienced guard play

And here’s the big factor: New Mexico hasn’t consistently blown teams out lately, with several close wins and recent losses mixed in.

Betting Angle

Double-digit spreads in the NIT are dangerous—especially against a team that:

Plays defense

Travels well

Is already winning road games (including at elevation)

Even with the altitude edge, this feels inflated.

Best Bet: Saint Joseph’s +11

This is a classic “too many points” spot. Saint Joe’s defense and current form should keep this competitive deep into the second half.

Lean: Under 154.5

If Saint Joe’s controls tempo at all, this game slows down and stays under.

Score Prediction:

New Mexico 78, Saint Joseph’s 70

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