Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Tigers, Blue Jackets & an NBA Total that’s too High

Will the Clemson Tigers hand the Kentucky Wildcats their first loss of the college hoops season? Will the Blue Jackets hand the struggling Flames another loss in Calgary? Read on for our Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Monday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

For Monday, I had the Devils (-125) over the Rangers, the Lakers-Timberwolves under 219 and the Broncos (-6.5) to cover versus the Browns on Monday Night Football. Thanks to Jameis Winston throwing his second pick-six, plus another interception inside the 5-yard line to end the game, Denver covered and I hit my second straight cross-sport parlay. Was I fortunate with the Broncos? No question. But the Devils’ win over the Rangers was never in doubt from the first period on and the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup cruised under all contest. It feels good, people.

Let’s keep the good times rollin’.

NBA Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Grizzlies-Mavericks under 243.5 (-108), 8:40 p.m. ET

The over is 14-7 in the Grizzlies’ 21 games this season. It’s 11-9-1 in the Mavericks’ 20 games in 2024. The over is 7-3 in Memphis’ last 10 games overall and is 6-3-1 in Dallas’ last 10 contests. That said, this total is way too high. The under has cashed in seven of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. I’ll roll the dice that at least in one of these quarters, these two teams will cool off offensively and they’ll fall short of the number.

NHL Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Columbus Blue Jackets +108, 9:00 p.m. ET

I backed the Blue Jackets in their win over the Blackhawks on Sunday and they cruised to a 6-2 victory as a modest favorite. I’m going back to the well with Columbus tonight in Calgary. Over their last five games, the Blue Jackets are 4-1 with a return on investment of 56.69%. Over that span, only the Capitals (77.27%), Flyers (69.91%) and Sharks (64.00%) have been more profitable for bettors.

The Blue Jackets have also owned the Flames in previous meetings. While Calgary is 6-4 against Columbus over the past 10 meetings, a closer look will reveal that the Blue Jackets have won the last three meetings between the two teams. That includes a 5-2 win over the Flames in Columbus last Friday. The Flames have also lost four straight games entering play tonight, so this is a good spot to back the Blue Jackets.

CBB Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Clemson Tigers +100, 9:30 p.m. ET

This is Kentucky’s first road trip of the season and Clemson will be ready to defend its home court. The Tigers return several key pieces from a group that made it all the way to an Elite Eight a year ago. They’re also fresh off a championship in Dayton Beach as part of Feast Week and there should be plenty of energy at Littlejohn Coliseum tonight.

Overall, this is pretty even matchup metrics-wise, with Kentucky having the biggest advantage on the offensive end. That said, I’ll back Hunter, who consistently made big shots last March and is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. Essentially, I’m backing the home team while simultaneously fading the public.

Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +701 (Fanduel Sportsbook)