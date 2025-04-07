Florida vs. Houston Title Game Prediction: Can Cougars pull off another stunner?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship game features a compelling matchup between the Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars, both holding impressive 35-4 records. The game Is set for 8:50 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be broadcast live on CBS. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Houston game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (-1) at Houston Cougars (+1); o/u 141

8:50 p.m. ET, Monday, April 7, 2025

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: CBS

Florida vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors Backing Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Gators

Florida enters the championship on an 11-game winning streak, showcasing one of the nation’s most potent offenses, averaging 89.5 points per game during this run. Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been instrumental, delivering consecutive 30-point performances in the Elite Eight and Final Four, a feat not seen since Larry Bird. The Gators’ offensive prowess is complemented by a top-10 defense, creating a balanced and formidable team.

Houston Cougars

Houston counters with the nation’s top-ranked defense, characterized by aggressive play and dominance on the offensive glass. Their recent victory over Duke showcased their resilience, overcoming a 14-point deficit late in the game. Senior guard L.J. Cryer leads the Cougars’ defense, which has been effective in stifling high-scoring opponents throughout the season.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Gators are laying a single point, while the total sits at 141.

Florida vs. Houston Prediction:

This game presents a classic clash of styles: Florida’s high-octane offense against Houston’s stifling defense. The Gators will aim to push the pace and capitalize on perimeter shooting, while the Cougars will focus on controlling the tempo, applying defensive pressure, and dominating the boards. The performance of Walter Clayton Jr. will be pivotal for Florida, whereas Houston will rely on its defensive schemes and rebounding to counteract the Gators’ attack.

Florida has been battle tested all season, first playing in the stacked SEC, followed by stiff tests in nearly every round of the tournament. Some will say they’re walking a tightrope, but Clayton has ice in his veins. Give me the Gators.

Florida vs. Houston Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -1