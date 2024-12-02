Monday Cross-Sport Parlay: Devils, Broncos & and NBA Under

Will the Broncos cover the 6.5 at home versus the Browns on Monday Night Football? Can the Devils upend the Rangers at Madison Square Garden? Read on for our Monday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay

My Sunday parlay card consisted of the Chargers (-1) over the Falcons, the Blue Jackets (-120) over the Blackhawks and the over in the Mavericks-Trail Blazers game. Well, Columbus cruised to a 6-3 victory in Chicago. The Chargers intercepted Kirk Cousins four times and hung on for a 17-13 victory in Atlanta. Dallas and Portland combined for 268 points, which crushed the over 226, giving us a perfect cross-sport parlay at +583. (I don’t regret foregoing a college hoops game given the slate!)

Let’s try to do it again, shall we?

NHL Monday Cross-Sport Parlay: New Jersey Devils (-125), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Devils will visit the Rangers tonight. While New York is just 4-6 over its last 10 games, New Jersey is 6-4. Get the Devils on the road and they’re even better. In their last 10 away games, the Devils are 7-3 for a ROI of 21.25%. Shrink that number down to their last five games and the Devils are 4-1 with a ROI of 50.77%.

As for the Rangers, not only are they 4-6 over their last 10 games, they’ve dropped four out of their last five games for an ROI of -62.16%. They’ve been better at home than on the road, but they’re still only 6-5 at Madison Square Garden this season and their ROI is still a negative 11.83%.

NBA Monday Cross-Sport Parlay: Lakers-Timberwolves under 219 (-110), 8:10 p.m. ET

No team outside of the Pelicans, who have the same record, has been more profitable to the under over their last five games than the Lakers. The under is 5-0 in L.A.’s last five games overall and is 4-1 in Minnesota’s last five contests. Those trends also hold up in the home/road splits, as the under is 4-1 in the Lakers’ last five away games and is 3-2 in the Timberwolves last five contests at Target Center.

NFL Monday Cross-Sport Parlay: Denver Broncos -6.5 (-105), 8:15 p.m. ET

The Browns are coming off an impressive upset of the Steelers, but this is still a 3-8 team. That was only the second time this season that they scored more than 18 points and they were catching Pittsburgh at a good time. The Steelers just posted an emotional upset over the Ravens and were playing on short rest. The Browns earned the win, but they’re not above laying an egg tonight.

As for the Broncos, they’ve won four out of their last six games and one of those two losses was to the Chiefs on the last-second blocked field goal. Nix is playing like one of the better quarterbacks in the league, rookie or otherwise, and the defense is legit.

Monday Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +570 (Fanduel Sportsbook)