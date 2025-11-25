Tuesday CBB Best Bets Nov. 25: Can Houston stay unbeaten?

Last Updated on November 25, 2025 1:12 am by Alex Becker

LAS VEGAS — Number 17 Tennessee faces #3 Houston and #7 Michigan takes on #21 Auburn in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Those matchups are the only two games between ranked opponents on Tuesday. I’ll pick both games for Tuesday’s CBB Best Bets on November 25, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Tuesday, November 25

CBB Best Bets Nov. 25: Pick #1 — #17 Tennessee vs. #3 Houston (6:00 PM ET on TNT)

Current Odds: Tennessee +3.5 (-110) / Houston -3.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: Both of these teams come into the game 6-0 straight up and 2-4 against the spread. They faced off last year in the regional final of the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament. Houston was favored by 3 points, and won and covered easily by a score of 69-50. That result is why I like the Cougars to knock off Tennessee in another neutral-site contest with a relatively low point spread.

Additionally, Houston is 11-10-2 ATS against ranked opponents and 4-2 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of the 2023 season. On the flip side, Tennessee is 2-3 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of the 2023 season, and 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall. Houston is the pick.

Pick: HOUSTON COUGARS -3.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 25: Pick #2 — #7 Michigan vs. #21 Auburn (8:30 PM ET on TNT)

Current Odds: Michigan -3.5 (-110) / Auburn +3.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: Michigan is 5-0 straight up and 2-3 ATS this season. Auburn is 5-1 straight up and 5-1 ATS this season. These two teams played each other in the Sweet 16 of the South region of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Auburn was favored by 9 points, won the game 78-65, and covered the spread. I think Tuesday will produce a different result, because Auburn has a new head coach and lost 3 of their top 4 scorers from last season.

Some numbers will back the case for Michigan here. The Wolverines are 10-8 ATS in non-conference games, 2-0 ATS when playing on no rest, and 7-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. For those reasons, Michigan is the pick.

Pick: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -3.5

