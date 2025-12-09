Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 9: Can UConn beat Florida at MSG?

Can Clemson keep the game close against BYU in a neutral-site game in New York City? Can Ohio State cover as home underdogs against Illinois? Will Florida pull off the neutral-site upset against UConn at Madison Square Garden? Check out our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 9 article for our top plays tonight in college hoops.

CBB Best Bet: BYU -7.5 over Clemson

The Cougars should cover here. BYU is well-positioned to cover 7.5 because their pace and efficiency profile create a difficult matchup for Clemson. The Cougars play fast, push early offense, and generate a high volume of quality threes — a combination that consistently produces strong points-per-possession numbers. BYU’s spacing and ball movement stretch opposing defenses and create gaps, often dragging defenses into rotations. This can wear on a team over 40 minutes. If the game is played at BYU’s preferred tempo, the Cougars’ efficiency edge on both ends makes the 7.5-point cushion highly coverable. BYU is also 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall. Final: BYU 80, CLEMSON 70.

CBB Best Bet: Ohio State +3.5 over Illinois

I’m backing the Buckeyes here. Ohio State looks like a live underdog on Tuesday because their pace profile and efficiency metrics give them a path to stay inside the number against Illinois. The Buckeyes play more comfortably in controlled, semi-slow tempos, and that actually works in their favor here: Illinois prefers to speed teams up, but when forced into longer possessions, their offensive efficiency dips, especially if they aren’t generating second-chance looks. Ohio State has been strong on the defensive glass and can limit Illinois’ extra possessions, which is critical in a competitive game with tight efficiency margins. The Buckeyes are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Fighting Illini. Final: ILLINOIS 74, OHIO STATE 72.

CBB Best Bet: UConn -4.5 over Florida

I like the Huskies here. UConn enters this game with a roster built for efficiency on both ends and the kind of pace that can force Florida out of its comfort zone. The Huskies’ offense continues to hum — led by players like Solo Ball and Alex Karaban — and they should be able to generate good shots even when Florida presses defensively. On defense, UConn has shown good discipline and intensity, limiting opponents’ second-chance points, contesting shots, and forcing turnovers — a style that typically suppresses opponent scoring and reduces pace. With UConn’s offensive efficiency and defensive steadiness combining to control the flow, they look poised not just to win — but to do so by a margin comfortable enough to cover 4.5 points. The Huskies are also 5-1 straight up and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Florida. Final: UCONN 76, FLORIDA 70.

Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 9

BYU Cougars -7.5 Ohio State Buckeyes +3.5 UConn Huskies -4.5

