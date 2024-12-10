Troy vs. Houston Prediction: Will Cougars fall short of covering big number?

No. 15 Houston will host Troy at 8:00 p.m. ET from Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on Tuesday night. Are the Cougars laying too many points as a 26.5-point favorite? Or are they the play in tonight’s Troy vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Troy Trojans (+26) at Houston Cougars (-26); o/u 132.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Troy vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cryer produces another 20-point effort

L.J. Cryer produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 36 minutes during Saturday’s 79-51 win over Butler. Cryer connected on four of seven from three to lead the Cougars with 20 points. It’s the third time in four contests Cryer has posted at least 20 points and the third time this season he’s converted at least four triples in a game. The senior guard is averaging 15.3 points per game though he’s shooting just 38.5 percent from the field thus far this season.

Arceneaux produces off the bench

Terrance Arceneaux produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three steals over 23 minutes during Saturday’s 79-51 victory over Butler. Arceneaux came off the bench to match a season high with 14 points while also contributing three thefts on the other end of the court. The sophomore guard has posted double figures in scoring four times in eight games this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.

Troy vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 22-3 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games at home

Troy vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take Troy. Houston has struggled to cover the number recently. Granted, the Cougars did cash as a 17.5-point home favorite against Butler in their last game, but they also mixed in a 73-70 loss to San Diego State as a 13.5-point favorite. They failed to cover in a win over Notre Dame, as well as a loss at Alabama. That gives Houston a 1-3 ATS record over its last four games.

It’s the opposite for Troy. The Trojans have covered in three out of their last four games, all as favorites. Do they need to punch up tonight? No question, but I don’t think Houston is firing on all cylinders yet. It’s a good time to get the Cougars if you’re Troy.

Troy vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Troy Trojans +26