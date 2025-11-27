Thursday CBB Best Bets Nov. 27: Can Duke win big in Chicago?

Last Updated on November 27, 2025 12:05 am by Alex Becker

CHICAGO — This Thanksgiving features a pair of ranked matchups at neutral-sites. Number 16 North Carolina and #11 Michigan State face off in Fort Myers, FL. Number 4 Duke and #22 Arkansas play each other at the United Center in Chicago. I’ll pick both of those games and an additional contest for Thursday’s CBB Best Bets on November 27, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Thursday, November 27

CBB Best Bets Nov. 27: Pick #1 — Oregon vs. Creighton (2:00 PM ET on truTV)

Current Odds: Oregon -1.5 (-112) / Creighton +1.5 (-108)

Why it makes the card: Both of these clubs have struggled against the number this year. Oregon is 0-6 against the spread this season, while Creighton is 1-5 against the spread on the campaign.

These two teams played each other in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and Creighton won that game, 86-73 in overtime as 3.5-point favorites. I like the Bluejays to win and cover against the Ducks again here. Thursday’s game will be a neutral-site contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Since the start of last season, Creighton is 8-6-1 ATS as an underdog and 6-5-1 ATS after a loss. Additionally, the Bluejays are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against the Ducks. For that reason, among others, I’m taking Creighton here.

Pick: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS +1.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 27: Pick #2 — #16 North Carolina vs. #11 Michigan State (4:30 PM ET on FOX)

Current Odds: North Carolina +2.5 (-110) / Michigan State -2.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This might be the best game of the day on Thanksgiving. Both teams are 6-0 straight up this season. UNC is 4-2 against the spread and Michigan State is 3-3 against the number so far this year. Because of the track record, I like the Tar Heels in this one.

In their last 9 games against Michigan State, North Carolina is 7-2 straight up and 7-2 against the spread. On top of that, the Tar Heels are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 6-5 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season.

There might be some value on the over of 151.5 as these two teams combined to score 185 total points in an overtime shootout last year. Because of this game’s potentially free-wheeling nature, I’m taking the Tar Heels here.

Pick: NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS +2.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 27: Pick #3 — #4 Duke vs. #22 Arkansas (8:00 PM ET on CBS)

Current Odds: Duke -10.5 (-110) / Arkansas +10.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: They might be ranked #4, but Duke might be the best team in the country so far this year. The Blue Devils are 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread this season. Duke is first in scoring defense (57 points allowed per game) and first in average scoring margin (+36.6 points per game) in 2025. They’ll be facing a talented John Calipari-led Arkansas squad on Thanksgiving night.

A few numbers bolster the case for the Blue Devils here. Duke is 7-6 ATS in neutral-site games and 10-3 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season. What’s more, the Blue Devils are 16-7 ATS in non-conference games and 30-15 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. For all of those reasons, the Blue Devils are the pick.

Pick: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -10.5

