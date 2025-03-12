Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Will Longhorns pull off upset?

The Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12 SEC) are set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) in the first round of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Texas vs. Vanderbilt matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Longhorns (+2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (-2); o/u 148.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Public Betting: Bettors Love Commodores

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Vanderbilt when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Overview:

Texas: The Longhorns concluded their regular season with a 17-14 overall record and a 6-12 mark in conference play, earning them the 13th seed in the tournament.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores finished with a 20-11 overall record and an 8-10 record in the SEC, securing the 12th seed.

Previous Meeting:

The two teams met earlier this season on February 8, 2025, with Vanderbilt securing an 86-78 victory. In that matchup, the Commodores shot 42.3% from the field, while the Longhorns shot 41.7%.

Key Players to Watch:

Texas:

Tre Johnson: The freshman guard has been a standout performer for the Longhorns, leading the team in scoring and providing crucial offensive contributions throughout the season.

Vanderbilt:

Ezra Manjon: The senior guard has been instrumental in Vanderbilt’s offense, consistently leading the team in scoring and assists.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt CBB Prediction:

Vanderbilt enters the tournament with momentum, having secured a winning record both overall and in neutral-site games (3-1). Their balanced offensive attack and experience give them an edge in this matchup. Texas, while having a slightly better rebounding performance in recent games, has struggled with consistency, particularly in conference play. The Longhorns will need a standout performance from Tre Johnson and improved defensive efforts to counter Vanderbilt’s efficient offense. I’m taking the Commodores at Bovada.lv.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Hoops Prediction: VANDERBILT COMMODORES -2