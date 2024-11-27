Texas A&M vs. Creighton Prediction: Will Bluejays cover as small Underdog?

No. 20 Texas A&M will take on No. 21 Creighton in the Players Era Festival – Power Tournament in Las Vegas, NV. Will the Bluejays cover as a small underdog?

Texas A&M Aggies (-3.5) at Creighton (+3.5); o/u 141.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 27, 2024

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Texas A&M vs. Creighton Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bluejays

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Coleman averaging 11.2 points over first five games

Henry Coleman is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds across 19.4 minutes over the first five games of the season for Texas A&M. While Coleman comes off the bench in favor of Pharrel Payne, the fifth-year senior has out-paced Payne in terms of scoring, rebounding and minutes played. The schedule has been a bit soft, but he is on pace to shoot an impressive, career-best 60 percent from the field, while also knocking down free throws at a career-high 77.8 percent clip. There’s fantasy relevance here, especially if Coleman can earn himself more run.

Ashworth doubtful vs. Texas A&M

Steven Ashworth (ankle) is doubtful for Creighton’s game against Texas A&M on Wednesday, Jeff Goodman of TheFieldof68.com reports. Ashworth is considered unlikely to play, but head coach Greg McDermott didn’t rule out his return completely. He also said the point guard was moving around well today prior to the Jayhawks’ game against San Diego State. In the five games he’s played, Ashworth is averaging 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Texas A&M vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Take the under. In the Aggies’ six games this season, the under is 2-4. In the Bluejays’ six games, the under hit five times. The Bluejays were held to 63 points by Nebraska and 53 points by San Diego State. Their offense just isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment. And while A&M is a threat to turn it up a notch on that side of the court, I can’t see these two teams combing for enough points to cash the over this evening.

Texas A&M vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 141.5