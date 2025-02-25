Tennessee vs. LSU Prediction: Will over cash in SEC matchup?

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) are set to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. With the Vols laying double digit points and the total sitting at 138, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Tennessee vs. LSU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (-10.5) at LSU Tigers (+10.5); o/u 138

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. LSU Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Tigers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing LSU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Tennessee Volunteers: Tennessee is aiming to secure a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They are currently on a two-game winning streak, including a recent 77-69 victory over Texas A&M. The Volunteers are 16-11 against the spread this season.

LSU Tigers: The Tigers have faced challenges this season, with a 3-7 record in their last ten games. They recently experienced a 79-65 loss to the No. 2 Florida Gators. LSU is 12-14-1 against the spread this year.

Tennessee vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over has hit in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The over also hit in back-to-back Tennessee games and in two out of the Tigers’ last three games overall.

Tennessee vs. LSU Hoops Prediction: OVER 138