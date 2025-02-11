Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction: Will Vols avenge loss to ‘Cats?

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) face the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, with television coverage on ESPN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (+3); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, NY

TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Vols

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series:

This is the second meeting between these teams this season. On January 28, Kentucky secured a 78-73 victory in Knoxville. This was despite the absence of their starting point guard, Lamont Butler, due to a shoulder injury. In that game, the Wildcats excelled from beyond the arc. They hit 12 of 24 three-point attempts.

Kentucky: Senior guard Jaxson Robinson is officially listed as out with a wrist injury he aggravated during the recent game against South Carolina. Lamont Butler, who returned from a shoulder injury in the same game, is listed as probable and is expected to play.

Tennessee: Sophomore forward JP Estrella remains out for the season with a foot injury. Starting big man Felix Okpara is listed as probable for the game.

Key Players to Watch:

Tennessee: Guard Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers’ offense and performs significantly better in victories.

Kentucky: With Jaxson Robinson sidelined, Koby Brea is expected to start. Players like Trent Noah, Collin Chandler, and Travis Perry may see increased playing time.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they vie for positioning in the competitive SEC standings. Tennessee aims to avenge their earlier loss, while Kentucky looks to leverage their home-court advantage despite key injuries.

While Kentucky has won four out of the last five meetings between these two teams, neither squad has won three straight in this series over the last 10 meetings. The Vols also have some momentum heading into tonight’s game. They toppled Florida 64-44 as a 3-point favorite. They stormed back to beat a plucky Mizzou team 85-81 and hammered Oklahoma in Norman in their last game. Given the ‘Cats injuries, I’m laying the points with UT.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Hoops Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLS -3