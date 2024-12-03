Syracuse vs. Tennessee Prediction: Will the Orange hang with the Vols?

No. 3 Tennessee will take on Syracuse in the opening round of the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge Presented by Continental Tire. Will the Vols cover as an 18.5-point favorite or is the line too large?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Syracuse Orange (+18.5) at Tennessee Volunteers (-18.5); o/u 143.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Vols

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Freeman excellent in win over Cornell

Donnie Freeman posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday’s 82-72 victory over Cornell. Freeman posted a season-high scoring mark in this huge win over Cornell, and the big man remains a key contributor on both ends of the court for the Orange. He has three double-doubles so far, and four games with at least 10 rebounds overall.

Estrella out for season

J.P. Estrella (foot) is out for Tennessee’s 2024-25 season, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “This [foot injury] has been a lingering injury and it is important to get it addressed,” Estrella announced using his Instagram on Monday. He will undergo surgery and try to successfully apply for a medical redshirt.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Syracuse’s last 5 games on the road

Tennessee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Syracuse vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take Syracuse. The Orange are just 4-2 on the season but they’ve been competitive in games against quality opponents. They lost to Texas by only four points as an 11-point underdog and fell to Texas Tech by five, again, as an 11-point dog. Tennessee’s defense is one of the stingiest in the country but this is still a huge number.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Syracuse Orange +18.5