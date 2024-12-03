Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAB Articles

    Syracuse vs. Tennessee Prediction: Will the Orange hang with the Vols?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Syracuse vs. Tennessee

    No. 3 Tennessee will take on Syracuse in the opening round of the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge Presented by Continental Tire. Will the Vols cover as an 18.5-point favorite or is the line too large?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Syracuse Orange (+18.5) at Tennessee Volunteers (-18.5); o/u 143.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

    Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

    Syracuse vs. Tennessee Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Vols

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Freeman excellent in win over Cornell

    Donnie Freeman posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday’s 82-72 victory over Cornell. Freeman posted a season-high scoring mark in this huge win over Cornell, and the big man remains a key contributor on both ends of the court for the Orange. He has three double-doubles so far, and four games with at least 10 rebounds overall.

    Estrella out for season

    J.P. Estrella (foot) is out for Tennessee’s 2024-25 season, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “This [foot injury] has been a lingering injury and it is important to get it addressed,” Estrella announced using his Instagram on Monday. He will undergo surgery and try to successfully apply for a medical redshirt.

    Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Syracuse’s last 5 games on the road

    Tennessee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

    Syracuse vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    Take Syracuse. The Orange are just 4-2 on the season but they’ve been competitive in games against quality opponents. They lost to Texas by only four points as an 11-point underdog and fell to Texas Tech by five, again, as an 11-point dog. Tennessee’s defense is one of the stingiest in the country but this is still a huge number.

    Syracuse vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Syracuse Orange +18.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com