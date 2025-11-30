Sunday CBB Best Bets Nov. 30: Can Texas Tech win by 22+ points?

Last Updated on November 30, 2025 12:44 am by Alex Becker

LUBBOCK, TX— This Sunday features two major-conference schools taking the floor. Number 20 Texas Tech will host Wyoming in one of the best games of the day and Mercyhurst will travel to Morgantown to take on unranked West Virginia. I’ll pick both games for Sunday’s CBB Best Bets on November 30, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Sunday, November 30

CBB Best Bets Nov. 30: Pick #1 — Wyoming at #20 Texas Tech (3:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Wyoming +21.5 (-115) / Texas Tech -21.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: On a sparse Sunday college basketball slate, this game features the only ranked club (Texas Tech) in action. These two teams played each other last season, with Texas Tech winning, 96-49, easily covering the spread as 18.5-point favorites. Sunday’s game might produce a different ATS result, as Texas Tech is just 2-5 against the spread this season.

Wyoming is 6-1 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this season. The Cowboys are off to a hot start in 2025-26. They have an average scoring margin of +17.2 points per game this season. Some of that is due to their opponents, as Sam Houston St. is the best team they’ve played this year. But Wyoming’s ability to score should keep them from getting blown out of the building in Lubbock on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are the pick.

Pick: WYOMING COWBOYS +21.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 30: Pick #2 — Mercyhurst at West Virginia (3:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Mercyhurst +22.5 (-110) / West Virginia -22.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This game features the only other major conference team in action on Sunday aside from Texas Tech. It’s West Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off of 2 straight neutral-site losses to Clemson and Xavier, and they’ll likely have their hands full covering the number against a scrappy Mercyhurst team. It’s worth noting that Mercyhurst faced West Virginia last season. The Lakers lost to the Mountaineers in Morgantown, 67-46, but easily covered the number as 32.5-point underdogs.

Mercyhurst has been one of the best teams in the country against the number over the past season and change. Since the start of last season, the Lakers are 19-9-1 ATS as an underdog, 13-9-1 ATS as the road team, and 12-5 ATS after a loss. Mercyhurst has a penchant for covering large spreads by slowing the game down (348th in adjusted tempo according to Kenpom.com) and I could see them covering the number for the second year in a row against West Virginia as a 22+ point underdog.

Pick: MERCYHURST LAKERS +22.5

