Sunday CBB Best Bets Nov 23: Can Butler cover as neutral-site dogs?

CHARLESTON, SC — Virginia and Butler face each other in White Sulphur Springs, WV, in the Mountain Division of the Greenbrier Tip-Off. West Virginia and Xavier square off in Charleston, SC, in the Palmetto Bracket of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. I’ll pick both of those games against the spread for Sunday’s CBB Best Bets on November 23, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Sunday, November 23

CBB Best Bets Nov 23: Pick #1 — Virginia vs. Butler (2:00 PM ET on CBSSN)

Current Odds: Virginia -6.5 (-110) / Butler +6.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: There aren’t many college basketball games on Sunday between major conference teams. This game, which will be played at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, should be a highly competitive contest. It’s a neutral-site affair taking place in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

I like Butler in this matchup. The Bulldogs are 4-1 straight up and 5-0 against the spread this season. What’s more, since the start of last season, Butler is 10-7-1 ATS after a win and 6-2 ATS in neutral-site games. Additionally, the Bulldogs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall, including covering as an underdog 3 times. For those reasons, I’m picking Butler.

Pick: BUTLER +6.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 23: Pick #2 — West Virginia vs. Xavier (3:30 PM ET on ESPN)

Current Odds: West Virginia -6.5 (-108) / Xavier +6.5 (-112)

Why it makes the card: This contest is another neutral-site clash. West Virginia and Xavier will play at TD Arena in Charleston, SC. The Mountaineers are 5-1 straight up this season with wins over Clemson and Pittsburgh on their ledger. Xavier is 3-3 straight up this year with outright wins over Le Moyne, Marist, and Old Dominion, and an outright loss to Santa Clara on their resume.

I like West Virginia here. The Mountaineers are 3-2 ATS in neutral-site games and 11-9-1 ATS when facing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. What’s more, West Virginia has been solid against the number of late. The Mountaineers are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall, making them an easy choice here.

Pick: WEST VIRGINIA -6.5

