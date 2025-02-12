St. John’s vs. Villanova Prediction:

The St. John’s Red Storm are set to face the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM EST at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania. This Big East Conference matchup features two teams with contrasting recent performances. With the Wildcats listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s St. John’s vs. Villanova matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. John’s Red Storm (-3) at Villanova Wildcats (+3); o/u 139.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

St. John’s vs. Villanova Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Home Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. John’s Red Storm

Ranked No. 9 nationally, St. John’s boasts a 21-3 overall record and a 12-1 mark in Big East play. The Red Storm are riding a 10-game winning streak, with their most recent victory being a 68-62 win at Connecticut. They lead the Big East in rebounding margin (+6.13) and are second in both scoring offense (78.46 points per game) and scoring defense (65.0 points per game). Key players include guard RJ Luis Jr. (17.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (14.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG).

Villanova Wildcats

Villanova holds a 14-10 overall record and is 7-6 in Big East play. The Wildcats have won their last two games, defeating DePaul and Xavier. They rank sixth in the conference in scoring offense (75.46 PPG) and third in scoring defense (67.58 PPG). Forward Eric Dixon leads the team with 23.8 PPG and 5.2 RPG, while guard Wooga Poplar contributes 14.3 PPG and 6.4 RPG.

Previous Meeting

In their prior encounter this season, St. John’s secured an 80-68 victory over Villanova at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm capitalized on a strong finish, breaking open a one-point game in the final three minutes. Notably, St. John’s attempted 39 free throws in that game, the most by a Villanova opponent since 2013.

St. John’s vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

St. John’s enters this game with momentum and a strong defensive presence. Villanova, while having home-court advantage, will need to contain the Red Storm’s offense and improve their rebounding to compete effectively. Given St. John’s recent form and previous success against Villanova, they are favored in this matchup.

I like the under, which is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Granted, the over hit when these two teams met at Madison Square Garden last month, but the under is also 7-3 in the Red Storm’s last 10 games.

St. John’s vs. Villanova Hoops Prediction: UNDER 139.5