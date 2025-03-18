St. Francis vs. Alabama State Prediction: Will defensive-minded Hornets advance?

The 2025 NCAA Tournament kicks off with a First Four matchup between the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash and the Alabama State Hornets. This game determines which team advances to face the top-seeded Auburn Tigers in the South Region.​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s St. Francis vs. Alabama State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Francis Red Flash (+4) at Alabama State Hornets (-4); o/u 139

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

St. Francis vs. Alabama State Public Betting: Bettors taking Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing St. Francis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

The Red Flash (15-17) secured their spot by winning the Northeast Conference (NEC) tournament, marking their first conference title in 34 years. Despite a losing overall record, they have shown resilience, winning eight of their last ten games. Offensively, St. Francis averages 73.4 points per game, shooting at a 46.1% rate from the field. However, turnovers have been a concern, potentially impacting their performance against defensive-minded teams. ​

Alabama State Hornets

The Hornets (20-12) enter the tournament on a hot streak, having won ten of their last eleven games and clinching the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship. Known for their defensive prowess, they allow an average of 71.6 points per game. Offensively, they match St. Francis with an average of 73.4 points per game but excel in ball protection, a factor that could be decisive in this matchup. ​

Key Players

St. Francis: Guard Riley Parker leads the team with 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. ​

Alabama State: Guard Amarr Knox averages 14.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, providing a significant offensive boost for the Hornets.

St. Francis vs. Alabama State CBB Prediction:

This First Four encounter presents a classic offense-versus-defense scenario. St. Francis’s scoring ability will be tested against Alabama State’s disciplined defense and rebounding strength. The winner earns the opportunity to challenge the top-seeded Auburn Tigers in the next round, adding significant stakes to this matchup.

Alabama State’s defensive strength and rebounding advantage could be pivotal. Their solid performance on the boards (+2.9 margin) contrasts with St. Francis’s struggles, particularly on defensive rebounds. Additionally, Alabama State’s recent form and ball protection skills may give them the edge in this closely contested matchup.

In the end, I believe defense wins out, which is why I’m backing Alabama State at Bovada.lv.

St. Francis vs. Alabama State Hoops Prediction: ALABAMA STATE -4