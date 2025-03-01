Seton Hall vs. St. John’s Prediction: Can bettors count on low-scoring game?

The St. John’s Red Storm (25-4, 16-2 Big East) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (7-21, 2-15 Big East) on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. A victory for St. John’s would secure their first outright Big East regular-season championship since the 1984-85 season. That said, with the home team listed as a massive home favorite, what’s the smart bet in today’s Seton Hall vs. St. John’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seton Hall Pirates (+21.5) at St. John’s Red Storm (-21.5); o/u 134

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: CBS

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Seton Hall when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

St. John’s Red Storm: Under Coach Rick Pitino, St. John’s has experienced a remarkable resurgence, boasting a 25-4 overall record and a 16-2 conference mark. They have won 14 of their last 15 games, including a recent 76-70 victory over Butler, which clinched at least a share of the Big East regular-season title.

The team is led by standout guard RJ Luis Jr., who averages 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall Pirates: The Pirates have struggled this season, holding a 7-21 overall record and a 2-15 conference tally. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including a recent 59-54 defeat to Villanova. Isaiah Coleman leads the team with an average of 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Key Matchup:

A notable storyline is the presence of Kadary Richmond, a former Seton Hall player now with St. John’s. Richmond has been instrumental for the Red Storm, averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals over the last seven games, despite dealing with a groin injury.

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

Considering St. John’s dominant defense and Seton Hall’s offensive struggles, the Red Storm are expected to secure a decisive win and clinch the Big East regular-season title outright.

Having said that, my favorite play is the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under cashed in seven of those contests. I know the total is low today, but it’s low for good reason.

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s Hoops Prediction: UNDER 134