San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Bulldogs laying too many points?

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC) are set to face the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (24-8, 13-5 WCC) in the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament semifinals on Monday at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada. With the Bulldogs laying 14.5 points and the total sitting at 153.5. What’s the best bet in tonight’s San Francisco vs. Gonzaga matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Dons (+14.5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (-14.5); o/u 153.5

11:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Public Betting: Bettors Love Dons

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing San Francisco when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Gonzaga Bulldogs: Gonzaga has been a dominant force in the WCC, boasting a potent offense that ranks second nationally with an average of 87.6 points per game. Their efficient shooting is highlighted by a 50.4% field goal percentage. This places them second in the nation. Key contributors include Graham Ike, leading the team with 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and Ryan Nembhard. He averages 10.9 points and an impressive 10.0 assists per game.

San Francisco Dons: The Dons have had a strong season, with a balanced offense averaging 75.9 points per game. Their defense allows 68.4 points per game. Malik Thomas leads the scoring with 19.1 points per game, supported by Tyrone Riley IV’s 5.9 rebounds and Marcus Williams’ 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Season Series:

Gonzaga and San Francisco split their regular-season meetings, each securing a victory on their home court.

Key Matchup:

The battle between Gonzaga’s high-powered offense and San Francisco’s resilient defense will be pivotal. The Dons’ ability to contain Graham Ike and disrupt Ryan Nembhard’s playmaking could be crucial in determining the outcome.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

While Gonzaga enters as the favorite, San Francisco has demonstrated the capability to challenge top teams. The Dons are also 8-2 straight up and are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. I’m taking the points with San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Hoops Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO DONS +14.5