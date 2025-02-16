Rutgers vs. Oregon Prediction: Ducks laying too many points?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-13, 5-9 Big Ten) are set to face the Oregon Ducks (17-8, 6-8 Big Ten) tonight at 7:00 PM ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on FS1. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Rutgers vs. Oregon matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+7.5) at Oregon Ducks (-7.5); o/u 154

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: FS1

Rutgers vs. Oregon Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Oregon recently secured an 81-75 victory over Northwestern, with sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad leading the team by scoring 26 points. Despite this win, the Ducks have faced challenges, losing six of their last seven games. Rutgers, on the other hand, is on a two-game losing streak, with recent defeats against Iowa and Maryland.

Key Players:

Oregon: Jackson Shelstad: Averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 assists per game, Shelstad is pivotal to the Ducks’ offense. Nathan Bittle: Contributing 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, Bittle is a significant presence in the paint.

Rutgers: Ace Bailey: Leading the Scarlet Knights with 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, Bailey is a consistent performer. Dylan Harper: Adding 18.8 points and 4.1 assists per game, Harper is essential to Rutgers’ backcourt dynamics.



Rutgers vs. Oregon CBB Prediction:

Take Rutgers. Oregon has struggled to cover of late, dropping eight out of its last 10 games at the window. While the Ducks did beat Northwestern 81-75 in their last game, Oregon failed to cover as a 10-point home favorite. That win also snapped a five-game losing skid for the Ducks. While the Scarlet Knights aren’t exactly in great form themselves (4-6 straight up over their last 10 games), at least they’ve covered in six out of their last 10 contests. This more about Oregon being overvalued at the window.

Rutgers vs. Oregon Hoops Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS +7.5