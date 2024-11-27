Rutgers vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Scarlet Knights keep it close?

Unranked Rutgers and #9 Alabama both remain in Las Vegas to face each other on Wednesday night. The game is at 10:00 PM ET on TBS. Can Alabama cover the 11.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Rutgers vs. Alabama prediction.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-4-1 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-3 ATS this season.

Rutgers vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

749 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+11.5) vs. 750 Alabama Crimson Tide (-11.5); o/u 157.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 27, 2024

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TBS

Rutgers vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper had a monster game in his team’s 85-84 overtime win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night. In that game, the 6’6” freshman recorded 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. He shot 12 of 22 from the field and 10 of 14 from the foul line in the victory.

Rutgers guard Jordan Derkack provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Tuesday. The Merrimack transfer posted 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. He converted 5 of 12 shot attempts from the floor and sunk 2 of 5 three-point tries in the win.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears came up big in his team’s 85-80 overtime win over Houston on Tuesday night. The senior from Muscle Shoals, AL logged 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. He shot 4 of 8 from long distance and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Alabama forward Grant Nelson posted a double-double on Tuesday. The Devils Lake, ND native racked up 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. Nelson leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game this year.

Rutgers vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 12-11 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2016 season.

The Scarlet Knights are 71-59-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Alabama is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Alabama is 51-53-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2020 season.

Rutgers vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

I think this line is too high. Rutgers is 5-1 straight up this season. They won their first 4 games by double-digits over smaller mid-major schools. They lost at Kennesaw State 79-77 on Sunday but righted the ship by beating Notre Dame 85-84 in overtime on Tuesday night. In that game, the Scarlet Knights had 4 different players score at least 10 points. They were led by freshman phenom guard Dylan Harper, who put up 36 points to help engineer the victory. Harper is averaging 19.8 points per game this season on 54.3% shooting from the floor. He’s scored at least 20 points in every game but one this year. I like Harper to score at least 20 points again on Wednesday. His scoring output should help the Scarlet Knights keep things within 10 points for most of the night. I’m taking Rutgers and the points in this one.

Rutgers vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS +11.5