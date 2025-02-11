Purdue vs. Michigan Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) are set to face the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, with streaming available on Peacock. Will the Wolverines cover as a 1.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet in tonight’s Purdue vs. Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Purdue Boilermakers (+1.5) at Michigan Wolverines (-1.5); o/u 152

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Peacock

Purdue vs. Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Split

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Previous Meeting:

In their earlier encounter this season, Purdue secured a decisive victory over Michigan in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers established control early, leading significantly before the second media timeout. Michigan will be eager to avenge this loss on their home court.

Key Players to Watch:

Purdue: The Boilermakers have showcased a versatile offense, adapting their system around various standout players, including Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Michigan: Under the guidance of head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines have demonstrated significant improvement this season. Their balanced attack and home-court prowess make them a formidable opponent.

Purdue vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Both teams enter this game on four-game winning streaks. Purdue has been dominant, winning 11 of their last 12 games since a loss to Auburn. Michigan has also been impressive, with recent victories over Oregon and Indiana.

Given both teams’ current form and Michigan’s home advantage, this game is anticipated to be closely contested. While Michigan is slightly favored, Purdue’s recent dominance cannot be overlooked. Fans can expect a high-intensity game with significant implications for the Big Ten standings.

I like the over tonight in Ann Arbor. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. That includes a four-game over streak in this series. The over is also 7-3 in the Boilermakers’ last 10 games and has cashed in seven out of the Wolverines’ last 10 games as well.

Purdue vs. Michigan Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5