    Purdue vs. Marquette Prediction: Will Boilermakers pull off upset in Milwaukee?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Purdue vs. Marquette

    No. 15 Marquette will host No. 6 Purdue from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday night on FS1. With the Golden Eagles laying 5.5 and the total sitting at 152.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Purdue vs. Marquette matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Purdue Boilermakers (+5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (-5); o/u 153

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Purdue vs. Marquette Public Betting: Bettors willing to lay Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kaufman-Renn finishes with 26 vs. Alabama

    Trey Kaufman-Renn finished Friday’s 87-78 win over Alabama with 26 points (12-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Kaufman-Renn took over against the Crimson Tide, logging 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers took down #2 Alabama. The 6-foot-9 junior hardly resembles the towering Zach Edey of past Boilermakers’ squads, but that hasn’t stopped Matt Painter from centering his gameplan around the five spot once again. Through four games, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 0.5 steals on 29.3 minutes per game.

    Owens makes season debut on Friday

    Damarius Owens (toe) notched two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one steal over four minutes during Friday’s 78-74 victory over Maryland. Owens made his long-awaited season debut Friday, but he was limited to just four minutes off the bench. He’s expected to continue seeing minutes off the bench in the team’s upcoming games.

    Purdue is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Purdue’s last 7 games on the road

    Marquette is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    Marquette is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games at home

    Purdue vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

    Take Purdue. These two teams have met four times since 2017, with Purdue winning three times. The last time these squads played was in November a year ago. Despite playing in Milwaukee, the Boilermakers posted a 78-75 victory as a 3-point favorite.

    Are the Boilermakers a better team now than the one that went to the NCAA Tournament Championship last season? No, but they’re still solid. I’m not sure why they’re receiving 5.5 points in this matchup, but I’ll gladly take the points.

    Purdue vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: Purdue Boilermakers +5

