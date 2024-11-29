Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can Buckeyes stay perfect at home?

Unranked Pittsburgh heads to Columbus to face unranked Ohio State on Black Friday. The game is at 2:30 PM ET on Peacock. Can Ohio State cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State prediction.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-2 ATS this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 5-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-1 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

829 Pittsburgh Panthers (+3.5) vs. 830 Ohio State Buckeyes (-3.5); o/u 147.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 29, 2024

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

TV: Peacock

Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Pittsburgh when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett had a nice game in his team’s 81-75 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In that game, the Rhode Island transfer rang up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 6 of 15 from the floor and converted 5 of 6 foul shots in the loss.

Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe also stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday. The sophomore from Missouri City, TX logged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists against Wisconsin. He’s second on the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game this year.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton was the star of his club’s 102-69 win over Green Bay on Monday. In that contest, the junior from Fairburn, GA recorded 25 points, 9 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal, and a blocked shot. Thornton is tied for the team lead in scoring with 15.2 points per game this season.

Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. was also key in his team’s game on Monday. The South Carolina transfer put up 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. He converted 6 of 13 shots from the field and knocked down 5 of 10 three-point attempts in the victory.

Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 25-26-2 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

The over is 20-16-4 in Pittsburgh’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 25-17 in Ohio State’s games since the beginning of last season.

Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Ohio State is 10-9 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Ohio State is in a good spot here. The Buckeyes are playing at home on Friday afternoon where they are 12-11-1 against the spread since the start of last season. Furthermore, Ohio State is 14-12 ATS after a win and 11-8-1 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of last season. The Buckeyes are 25th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com and 27th in the country in points scored per game this season. They should be able to score in this contest. I think Ohio State takes care of business at home on Friday. The Buckeyes are the pick.

Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES -3.5