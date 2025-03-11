Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Is total too low?

The Pittsburgh Panthers (17-14, 8-12 ACC) will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-17, 8-12 ACC) in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on the ACC Network. What’s the best bet in today’s Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers (-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4); o/u 137.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Waves

Team Overviews

Pittsburgh Panthers: The Panthers concluded the regular season with a 17-14 overall record and an 8-12 mark in ACC play. They average 76.6 points per game while allowing 71.4 points. Guard Jaland Lowe leads the team with 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game, and forward Ishmael Leggett contributes 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: The Fighting Irish finished the regular season with a 14-17 overall record and an 8-12 record in conference play. They average 73.7 points per game and allow 73.0 points. Guard Markus Burton is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22.2 points and 3.1 assists per game, while forward Kebba Njie adds 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Previous Meeting

In their regular-season matchup, Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh 76-72 at home, covering the spread as a three-point underdog.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame CBB Prediction:

Considering Pittsburgh’s statistical advantages in offense and defense, and Notre Dame’s recent success against the Panthers, this matchup is expected to be competitive. However, Pittsburgh’s overall performance this season gives the Panthers an edge. My favorite play, however, is the over 137.5 at Bovada.lv. The over has cashed in five straight games between these two teams and is 5-1 in Notre Dame’s last six games.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Hoops Prediction: OVER 137.5