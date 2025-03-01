Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Prediction: Will Cardinals cover big number?

The Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) are set to face the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC) on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers (+10.5) at Louisville Cardinals (-10.5); o/u 150.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN2

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Louisville when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Louisville Cardinals: The Cardinals are on a six-game winning streak and have been dominant in ACC play, boasting a 15-2 conference record. They have been particularly strong at home, which poses a significant challenge for visiting teams.

Pittsburgh Panthers: The Panthers have struggled recently, losing six of their last eight games. They are 2-6 in their last eight games and 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five.

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Take Louisville. Neither team is in great form from an ATS standpoint, but the Panthers have really struggled at the window of late. They haven’t covered since a 67-66 loss at North Carolina on February 8. Since that ATS win, Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 at the window. And while Louisville has dropped back-t0-back games ATS, at least the Cardinals have won nine out of their last 10 games straight up. That includes their current six-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Hoops Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -10.5