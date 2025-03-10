Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction: Are Gaels laying too many points?

The top-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-4, 17-1 WCC) are set to face the ninth-seeded Pepperdine Waves (13-21, 4-14 WCC) in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference (WCC) men’s basketball tournament on Monday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. With the Gaels laying 19.5 and the total sitting at 134, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pepperdine Waves (+19.5) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (-19.5); o/u 134

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Waves

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Pepperdine when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Saint Mary’s Gaels: The Gaels have demonstrated dominance throughout the season, achieving a 17-1 conference record and securing the top seed in the WCC tournament. Their disciplined defense and efficient offense have been pivotal to their success. Notably, Saint Mary’s has maintained an eight-game winning streak against Pepperdine. The Waves’ last victory in this series occurred in February 2021.

Pepperdine Waves: Despite a challenging regular season, the Waves have embarked on an impressive tournament run. They secured three consecutive upset victories to reach the semifinals. Point guard Moe Odum has been instrumental. He recorded three straight double-doubles, while Stefan Todorovic has averaged 24 points per game during the tournament.

Key Matchup:

The battle between Saint Mary’s disciplined defense and Pepperdine’s dynamic backcourt, led by Odum and Todorovic, will be crucial. The Gaels’ ability to contain these playmakers could determine the game’s outcome.

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

While Pepperdine’s tournament performance has been commendable, Saint Mary’s consistency and recent dominance in this matchup suggest a decisive victory for the Gaels. Saint Mary’s is 9-1 straight up against Pepperdine, covering in seven out of those 10 contests. These two teams met twice in January, and the Gaels covered in both contests as double-digit favorites. I’m laying it with Saint Mary’s at Bovada.lv.

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s Hoops Prediction: SAINT MARY’S GAELS -19.5