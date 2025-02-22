Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Can Badgers Cover at Home?

The Oregon Ducks head to Madison Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Saturday afternoon in Big Ten action. The Ducks are on a 3 game winning streak and are currently 19-8 on the season. The Badgers have won 5 straight games and enter Saturday with a 21-5 record. They are currently 8.5 point home favorites with this Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup set to tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oregon Ducks (+8.5) at Wisconsin Badgers (-8.5) o/u 153.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Badgers

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Wisconsin. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks enter this matchup with a 3 game winning streak, with the latest being an 80-78 victory over Iowa on Wednesday night. Senior center Nate Bittle led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds along with 3 blocked shots. Brandon Angel, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and TJ Bamba all chipped in 10 points each. The Ducks finished shooting 40.9% from three and was 11-13 at the free throw line.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers dominated Illinois in their last game 95-74 on Tuesday night to win their 5th straight game. John Tonje led the team with 31 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field. Steven Crowl finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, and was a perfect 3 of 3 from behind the arc. Wisconsin shot 52% from the field, while forcing Illinois into 14 turnovers.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Oregon is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Oregon’s last 6 games

Wisconsin is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Wisconsin’s last 5 games

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction:

Take Wisconsin to cover the spread in this matchup. Oregon has only covered the spread in 2 of their last 10 games. They have gone on a 3 game winning streak but those 3 teams rank 14th, 15th, and 16th in the Big Ten conference. Now they head on the road against Wisconsin who is the 11th ranked team in the country, and they have covered the spread in 5 straight games. Oregon is 3-5-1 ATS on the road this season. Take the Badgers at home in this one.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Wisconsin -8.5