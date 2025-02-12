Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction: Defensive Struggle Coming to Columbia?

The Ole Miss Rebels, ranked No. 19 nationally, are set to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM CST and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. With the Rebels laying 5 points and the total sitting at 138.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (+5); o/u 138.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Public Betting: Bettors Love Rebels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 18-6 overall, 7-4 in SEC play.

Recent Performance: The Rebels are coming off a narrow 72-70 victory over LSU. They have won six of their last ten games.

Key Statistics:

Offense: Averaging 78.3 points per game, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Defense: Allowing 68.5 points per game, with opponents shooting 41.6%.

KenPom Rankings: 31st in offensive efficiency, 14th in defensive efficiency.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 10-13 overall, 0-10 in SEC play.

Recent Performance: The Gamecocks are on a ten-game losing streak, most recently falling to Kentucky 80-57.

Key Statistics:

Offense: Averaging 69.9 points per game, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Defense: Allowing 69.7 points per game, with opponents shooting 44.2%.

KenPom Rankings: 151st in offensive efficiency, 45th in defensive efficiency.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Ole Miss enters the matchup as the favorite, boasting a stronger record and higher efficiency ratings on both ends of the floor. South Carolina has struggled in conference play, still seeking its first SEC win. The Rebels’ balanced offense and defense provide them with a significant advantage. However, playing on the road in a conference game can present challenges, and the Gamecocks will be eager to snap their losing streak.

Given the current form and statistical advantages, Ole Miss is well-positioned to secure a victory in this contest. That said, I like the under tonight. It’s 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, cashing in five straight meetings between these two teams.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Hoops Prediction: UNDER 138.5