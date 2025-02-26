Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction: Will teams play another high-scoring affair?

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 6 p.m. CT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. With the Tigers listed as 12.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 153.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (+12.5) at Auburn Tigers (-12.5); o/u 153.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Previous Meeting:

The two teams last met on February 1, 2025, in Oxford, Mississippi, where Auburn secured a 92-82 victory. Ole Miss started strong but trailed by seven at halftime. They narrowed the gap to one point with eight minutes remaining, but Auburn pulled away in the final moments. Key performances included:

Ole Miss: Sean Pedulla scored 29 points on 10-16 shooting, adding five rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Auburn: Johni Broome recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists and two blocks.

Recent Performances:

Ole Miss: Since their last encounter with Auburn, the Rebels have a 3-2 record but are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Auburn: The Tigers have maintained their No. 1 ranking, going 5-1 since the win in Oxford. Their sole loss in this stretch was a 90-81 defeat at home to No. 6 Florida on February 8.

Series History:

This matchup marks the 149th meeting between Ole Miss and Auburn. Auburn leads the all-time series 84-64 and holds a 56-17 advantage when playing at home. The Tigers have won the last seven meetings, with Ole Miss’s last victories occurring during the 2020-21 season when they swept the series.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Sean Pedulla continues to be a pivotal player for the Rebels, especially after his standout performance in the previous matchup against Auburn. Meanwhile, Johni Broome remains a dominant force in the paint, consistently contributing significant points and rebounds.

I like the over tonight. In the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. That includes cashing in Auburn’s 92-82 victory over Ole Miss on February 1. The over is also 6-4 in the Rebels’ last 10 games overall and has hit in six out of the Tigers’ last 10 games as well.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Hoops Prediction: OVER 153.5