Oklahoma vs. Missouri Prediction: Will Tigers cover 8.5-point spread?

The Missouri Tigers are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma Sooners (+8.5) at Missouri Tigers (-8.5); o/u 151.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Oklahoma vs. Missouri Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Conference Standings

Missouri Tigers: Ranked No. 21 nationally, Missouri holds a 17-6 overall record and a 6-4 mark in SEC play.

Oklahoma Sooners: Oklahoma has a 16-7 overall record, with a 3-7 record in SEC competition.

Recent Performance

Missouri: The Tigers are looking to rebound after two consecutive losses, including their first home defeat of the season to Texas A&M.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have lost their last two games, with a recent 70-52 defeat to Tennessee.

Key Trends

Missouri has won each of its last nine night games at Mizzou Arena.

Oklahoma has lost five of its last six night games.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

Missouri aims to leverage its strong home-court performance to halt its recent skid. Oklahoma seeks to overcome its recent challenges and improve its standing in SEC play. Given Missouri’s home advantage and recent trends, the Tigers are favored to secure a victory in this matchup.

I’m willing to lay the points with the Tigers. When Mizzou went to Knoxville last week, the Tigers covered as a 9-point favorite in a 4-point loss. They could have won outright.

The Sooners, meanwhile, hosted that same Volunteers team and got smoked 70-52 as a 5.5-point home underdog. I can’t imagine Oklahoma is confident right now after back-to-back drubbings.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri Hoops Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS -8.5