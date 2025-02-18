Oklahoma vs. Florida Prediction: Gators Laying too many Points?

The Florida Gators are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners in a college basketball matchup on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida. With the Gators laying 15 points and the total sitting at 157, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Oklahoma vs. Florida matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma Sooners (+15) at Florida Gators (-15); o/u 157

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma vs. Florida Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance

Florida Gators: Boasting a 22-3 overall record and a 9-3 mark in SEC play, the Gators have been dominant this season. They are currently riding a four-game winning streak, including recent victories over Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Oklahoma Sooners: The Sooners hold a 16-9 overall record but have struggled in conference play with a 3-9 SEC record. They have lost four consecutive games, most recently an 82-79 home defeat to LSU.

Key Players

Florida: Guard Clayton Jr. leads the team with an average of 17.2 points and 4.3 assists per game. Forward Alex Condon anchors the frontcourt, contributing 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ offense is spearheaded by guards Miles and Fears, each averaging 1.7 steals per game, highlighting their defensive prowess. Forward Moore leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 boards per game.

Statistical Comparisons

Offense: Florida averages 83.8 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range. In contrast, Oklahoma’s offensive metrics are less robust, reflecting their recent struggles.

Defense: The Gators allow 66.5 points per game, with opponents shooting 39% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma’s defense has been less consistent, particularly in the frontcourt.

Oklahoma vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Florida head coach Todd Golden expressed confidence in his team’s recent performances and highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum. He also discussed adjustments in the rotation to optimize both offensive and defensive efficiency. Oklahoma will need to address their recent defensive issues and find offensive consistency to challenge the Gators effectively.

Florida has been winning by large margins recently, with four of the Gators’ last five home wins by 21 or more points. I’m laying the number tonight in Gainesville.

Oklahoma vs. Florida Hoops Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -15