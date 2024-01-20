Close Menu
    Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

    The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Oklahoma Sooners from the Fifth Third Arena at 1:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 141 points what is the best play from Cincinnati? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    633 Oklahoma Sooners (+4.0) at 634 Cincinnati Bearcats (-4.0); o/u 141

    1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

    Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Cincinnati when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oklahoma Sooners Notes

    Oklahoma improved to 14-3 after their 77-63 home victory against West Virginia. Otega Oweh recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win.

    Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

    Cincinnati rallied to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime on January 16th.   Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats with 21 points and 6 assists. Cincinnati will look for another top-20 victory as they host the Sooners on Saturday.

    Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Cincinnati is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Illini.

    Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati CBB Prediction:

    Both teams look for consecutive victories as they matchup in Cincinnati on Saturday.

    Take the Bearcats. Cincinnati should have a lot of momentum coming into this game after snapping a two-game skid against TCU earlier in the week. The Bearcats get after teams defensively and all five starters can score the ball. Oklahoma hasn’t been good on the road this year and I think they continue to struggle on Saturday. Lay the short number.

    Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Prediction: Cincinnati -4

