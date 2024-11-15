Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Will Aggies win by 3 possessions?

Number 21 Ohio State heads to College Station to face #23 Texas A&M on Friday night. The game is at 9:00 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can Texas A&M cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Ohio State vs. Texas A&M prediction.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 2-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-0 ATS this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-1 ATS this season.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

875 Ohio State Buckeyes (+6.5) vs. 876 Texas A&M Aggies (-6.5); o/u 146.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: SEC Network

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Ohio State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes forward Aaron Bradshaw played well in his team’s 81-47 win over Youngstown State on Monday night. In that contest, the 7’1” sophomore accumulated 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal. He shot 5 of 8 from the field in the victory.

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton had an efficient night in his team’s win on Monday. The junior from Fairburn, GA racked up 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. He shot 5 of 6 from the floor, and 1 of 2 from long range to cap off an effective night.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV showed out in his team’s 97-71 win over Lamar on Monday. In that game, the senior from Dallas logged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 made three-pointers, and a steal. Taylor is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game this year.

Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps also played exceptionally well on Monday. The SMU transfer registered 16 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Phelps leads the Aggies in scoring with 17.0 points per game on the campaign.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Ohio State is 0-2 ATS in their last 2 games against Texas A&M.

The Buckeyes are 21-33 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Texas A&M is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Texas A&M is 19-14 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

Texas A&M has been solid in spots like these over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, the Aggies are 26-21 ATS as a home favorite. In that same span, Texas A&M is 28-21 ATS in non-conference games. Furthermore, the Aggies are 15-9 ATS against ranked opponents and 43-30 ATS after a win since the inception of the 2021 season. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with Texas A&M at home on Friday night.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES -6.5