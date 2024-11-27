Notre Dame vs. Houston Prediction: Will Cougars blow out Irish?

Unranked Notre Dame and #6 Houston both remain in Las Vegas to face each other on Wednesday night. The game is at 12:30 AM ET on TBS. Can Houston cover the 15.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Houston prediction.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3-1 ATS this season.

The Houston Cougars are 3-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

Notre Dame vs. Houston Matchup & Betting Odds

751 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+15.5) vs. 752 Houston Cougars (-15.5); o/u 148.5

12:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 28, 2024

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TBS

Notre Dame vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Notre Dame when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Fighting Irish guard Matt Allocco posted a double-double in his team’s 85-84 overtime loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night. The Princeton transfer recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. He shot 8 of 17 from the field and 6 of 9 from long range in the loss.

Notre Dame forward Tae Davis also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The 6’9” Seton Hall transfer racked up 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Davis converted 5 of 10 shots from the floor and sunk 5 of 7 free throws in the defeat.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Cougars guard L.J. Cryer did all he could but it wasn’t enough in his club’s 85-80 overtime loss to Alabama on Tuesday night. The senior from Katy, TX accumulated 30 points, 2 assists, and 3 steals. Cryer is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game this year.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp also made significant contributions on Tuesday. The 6’3” junior from Tampa put up 14 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot 2 of 6 from three-point range and made 6 of 8 free throw tries in the loss.

Notre Dame vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 2-4-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Fighting Irish are 6-10-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Houston is 11-9-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Houston is 3-2 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Notre Dame vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Houston dropped a tough game to Alabama on Tuesday night. The Cougars lost 85-80 in overtime after leading at the half and leading with under 40 seconds left in regulation. Notre Dame isn’t nearly as good as Alabama is, so Houston should have an easier time with the Irish.

A few numbers bolster the case for the Cougars in this one. Since Kelvin Sampson became the head coach in 2014, Houston is 36-31 ATS after a loss and 74-53-3 ATS in non-conference games. In that same timeframe, the Cougars are 14-10 ATS when playing on no rest and 82-58-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest. This line is pretty big, but the Cougars should have a chip on their shoulder after losing on Tuesday night. I’m laying the points with Houston in this one.

Notre Dame vs. Houston CBB Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -15.5