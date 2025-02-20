Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction: Will rivals cash the over?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to host the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. With the Buckeyes laying 10 points and the total sitting at 143, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Northwestern vs. Ohio State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Northwestern Wildcats (+10) at Ohio State Buckeyes (-10); o/u 143

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Public Betting: Bettors Nearly Split

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Northwestern when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) are aiming to strengthen their NCAA Tournament prospects after a recent 86-83 loss to rival Michigan. Head coach Jake Diebler emphasized the importance of focusing on the upcoming game: “This time of the year, every game is important and every game is meaningful.”

Key players for Ohio State include guard Bruce Thornton, leading the team with 17.3 points per game on 51.4% shooting, including 45.8% from three-point range. Forward Devin Royal contributes 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while guard John Mobley Jr. adds 13.5 points per game.

Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) have faced challenges, including season-ending injuries to starting guards Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 68-64 to Nebraska after surrendering a 20-point lead.

Despite these setbacks, forward Nick Martinelli has been a standout, leading the Big Ten with 19.8 points per game and aiming to become the fourth Wildcat to lead the conference in scoring.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Ohio State is favored in this matchup, with betting odds placing them at -10.5. The Buckeyes have a 10-5 record against the spread at home, while Northwestern is 4-4 against the spread on the road.

For Ohio State to secure a victory, they will need to capitalize on their shooting efficiency and dominate the boards. Conversely, Northwestern will rely heavily on Martinelli’s offensive production and seek contributions from other players to offset their injury-related absences.

I like the over. The over has cashed in nine out of the Wildcats’ last 10 games overall. On the other the side, the over has hit in six out of the Buckeyes’ last 10 games.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Hoops Prediction: OVER 143