North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction: Will over hit?

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face the Clemson Tigers tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points, with the over/under set at 144.5 points. What’s the smart bet in this North Carolina vs. Clemson matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels (+5.5) at Clemson Tigers (-5.5); o/u 144

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Clemson Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Clemson when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performances:

North Carolina (UNC): The Tar Heels hold a 14-10 overall record and are 7-5 in ACC play. They recently secured a narrow 67-66 victory over Pittsburgh, aiming to bolster their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Clemson: The Tigers boast an 11-2 ACC record and are coming off a significant 77-71 win against second-ranked Duke. This victory has further solidified their strong position within the conference.

Key Matchup Factors:

Frontcourt Battle: Clemson’s frontcourt, led by 6-foot-11 center Viktor Lakhin and forward Ian Schieffelin, has been dominant. Lakhin scored 22 points against Duke, while Schieffelin averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds against UNC last season. UNC’s defense will need to contain these players to stay competitive.

Guard Play: UNC’s backcourt features RJ Davis (17.3 points per game) and Seth Trimble (12.2 ppg), who will be pivotal against Clemson’s guards, including Chase Hunter (17.7 ppg) and Jaeden Zackery (10.5 ppg). The performance of these guards could significantly influence the game’s outcome.

Historical Context:

UNC has traditionally dominated this matchup, winning 23 of the last 28 meetings. However, the series has been more balanced recently, with each team securing four wins in the last eight encounters.

North Carolina vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

Clemson is coming off a significant victory against Duke, which could lead to a potential letdown. However, their balanced offense and strong defense make them formidable opponents. Clemson is favored based on its recent performance and home-court advantage.

North Carolina, with a 14-10 record, is striving to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume. The Tar Heels’ guard-heavy lineup may struggle against Clemson’s size advantage.

Instead of laying the 5.5 points, I’m going to take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2. Granted, the under is 8-2 in the Tar Heels’ last 10 games, but the over has hit in back-to-back Clemson games.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Hoops Prediction: OVER 144